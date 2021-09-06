'Himachal Emerged Champion, 100% Adults Given 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine': PM Modi

PM Modi praised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for the feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Himachal Pradesh for becoming the first state to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and said that the state has given him an opportunity to be proud.

"Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a champion. It became the first state to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose and one-third of the population with the second dose," PM Modi said while interacting with the healthcare workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Himachal Pradesh through video conference.

"Himachal Pradesh has given me an opportunity to be proud. I have seen the state struggling for basic facilities but today we see them doing well. I want to congratulate and thank the government and teams here," he said.

"Being a hilly state, Himachal had to face several obstacles in logistics, transportation and storage. But the situation was handled by the state government in a commendable manner," he said praising the Himachal Pradesh government and the Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

The Prime Minister also informed that apart from Himachal, Sikkim and Dadra Nagar Haveli have also vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible population with the first dose against the COVID-19 thus achieving the milestone and many states are closer to achieving the same.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was present during the event.

