'BJP Determined Like Hanuman To Fight Corruption': PM On Foundation Day - Highlights

New Delhi:
The BJP has resolved to a "can do attitude" like that of Lord Hanuman in its determination to fight corruption, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. His remarks came at a grand event in Delhi marking the party's 44th foundation day, coinciding with the festival of Hanuman Jayanti.
Here are the highlights of the PM's speech:
- "We are committed to rid India of corruption, nepotism and law and order challenges. The BJP has resolved to a 'can do' attitude like Lord Hanuman, it is determined to fight corruption."
- "We can be tough at times like Lord Hanuman. We have always kept 'Nation First' as our policy."
- "We are dedicated to Maa Bharti (Mother India), its crores of citizens, and the Constitution."
- "The BJP's political culture is too have big dreams and put all effort to fulfil them. Unlike Congress, our political culture is to improve the lives of women."
- "Those filled with hatred are resorting to lies. These people, the corrupt, are so desperate that they now see only one way out, they are openly saying, 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'."
- "We should have a vision for the next 25 years. We need to train our party workers from Panchayat till Parliament."