Highlights: Amit Shah Says 'No Community Transmission' Of COVID-19 In Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah today said there is no community transmission of coronavirus in Delhi and that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's remark that the national capital will reach 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July has created "fear" among the people.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the BJP leader said a series of steps had been taken to contain the virus and multi-agency meetings had been held to improve coordination at various levels.

Here are the Highlights from Amit Shah's interview: