High Court Withdraws Rs 1 Lakh Fine After Chennai Commissioner Apologises In Contempt Case

In a significant development, the Madras High Court today withdrew the Rs 1 lakh fine earlier imposed on Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, after he appeared in person and tendered an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case related to inaction on illegal constructions.

The case was originally filed by advocate and former councillor Rukmangathan, who sought court directions for action against unauthorised buildings in Chennai Corporation's Zone 5, particularly in Royapuram. The High Court had passed a detailed order in December 2021, directing the Greater Chennai Corporation to take action against such violations not just in Zone 5, but across other zones as well.

Rukmangathan later filed a contempt petition against the Commissioner, alleging that the civic body failed to implement the 2021 court order. During a previous hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sundar Mohan expressed strong displeasure over the delay and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Commissioner, ordering that it be deducted from his salary and donated to the Adyar Cancer Institute.

When the matter came up for further hearing today, Commissioner Kumaragurubaran appeared before the bench as directed. Additional Advocate General J Ravindran, representing the Commissioner, conveyed that the failure to act was not intentional and that the Commissioner accepted full responsibility for the lapse.

Taking note of the Commissioner's personal appearance and apology, the bench recorded the submission and decided to revoke the earlier penalty. The judges noted that since the Commissioner did not wilfully disobey the court's directive and had expressed regret, the fine would be withdrawn.