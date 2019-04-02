High Court Issues Notices To Amarinder Singh, Son In Income Tax Case

The trial court had earlier issued summons to both of them to appear personally for the hearing.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued notices to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder Singh in an Income Tax case.

The court of Justice Rajbir Sehrawat issued notices to both of them for April 25, senior advocate Chetan Mittal, the counsel for Income Tax Department said.

The Income Tax Department had moved the high court against the November 2018 order of the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ludhiana, quashing the summoning order passed against Amarinder Singh and his son, Raninder Singh, in this case.

The trial court had earlier issued summons to both of them to appear personally for the hearing.

Both were facing accusations of making false statements, and willful omission in providing required information to the Income Tax Department, which had filed a criminal complaint against them before a court in Ludhiana in 2016.

The department, in a complaint, had alleged that both were beneficiaries of foreign assets maintained and controlled through various business entities and also of foreign bank accounts maintained with a bank in Geneva.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.