Hezbollah Announces Large Scale Attack, Israel Begins Preemptive Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a security cabinet meeting today.

Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and Israel both announced large-scale military operations against each other today. According to a statement from Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, "more than 320" Katyusha rockets were launched, targeting key Israeli military sites.

In response to the threat, the Israeli military initiated pre-emptive strikes on targets in Lebanon. The IDF announced these strikes early Sunday, stating that they had detected preparations by Hezbollah for "large-scale" attacks on Israeli territory. Israeli Air Force fighter jets have been deployed to neutralise these threats, focusing on Hezbollah positions that posed an immediate danger to Israeli civilians.

This escalation comes after weeks of growing tension, with Hezbollah and its regional ally, Iran, vowing to avenge the assassination of its military commander Fuad Shukr last month. The group has called the attack on its commander as a direct provocation and an act of war.

READ | Abraham Alliance vs Axis Of Resistance: Who's Fighting Israel-Iran War

"In the context of the initial response" to the killing of Shukr, Hezbollah said it "began an air attack with a large number of drones" targeting deep into Israel. Hezbollah also targeted "a number of enemy positions and barracks and Iron Dome platforms... with a large number of rockets", it said, adding that "military operations will take some time to complete".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened a security cabinet meeting at 0400 GMT today. According to a statement from Netanyahu's office, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a state of emergency across the country for the next 48 hours. This "special situation on the home front," as it is officially termed, grants the IDF Home Front Command expanded authority to impose restrictions on the civilian population.

READ | "Self-Defence": Israel Says Fired On Lebanon To Prevent Hezbollah Attack

"The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) identified the Hezbollah terrorist organization preparing to fire missiles and rockets toward Israeli territory. In response to these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon," the Israeli military said in a statement. "Israeli Air Force (IAF) fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization that pose an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.'

As a precautionary measure, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport announced delays and diversions of flights early Sunday. Emergency services have also raised their level of readiness, anticipating potential large-scale attacks from Hezbollah.

Responding to the heightened tensions in the region, the United States said it would "keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself'. According to US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett, "At President Joe Biden's direction, senior US officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts. We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability."

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has seen near-daily exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October. This latest flare-up has intensified fears of a full-scale conflict in Lebanon.

The current escalation follows increasing hostilities that began after Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians. Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza has led to the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

