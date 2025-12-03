Israel Is Turning Rifles Into Drone Interceptors. Soon To Be 'Made In India'

Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), one of the country's largest private defence companies, is using smart, computer-assisted rifles to fix human errors on the battlefield.

According to IWI, ARBEL is 'the world's first computerised small arms system', through which it aims to remove the variable of human error.

The ARBEL is a computerised system that, once integrated, allows a rifle or gun to independently fire follow-up shots at a target after the first shot is fired, using the operator's behaviour to determine the optimal moment to fire each shot and the rate of fire to be used.

Developed over 9 years, the ARBEL integrates directly into AR-15-style rifles and light machine guns and uses a complex algorithm to study the operator's behaviour at the trigger to determine when they are on target and then hits it quickly and accurately.

The system primarily consists of a microprocessor, motion sensors, a trigger sensor, a control unit, and a rechargeable, field-replaceable battery. As the ARBEL can be integrated as an add-on on any existing rifle or gun, it enables upgrades to existing weapons systems.

Speaking to NDTV, Adam*, Chief Product Officer at IWI, said, "The ARBEL is a gamechanger in combat by allowing the operator to continuously operate at maximum efficiency, taking human error out of the equation."

"What makes the ARBEL unique is that it depends entirely on the sight of the operator, which gives the operator flexibility and control to shoot at the target of its choice without depending on any optical detection from the system, which could sometimes fail, especially in bad visibility scenarios."

"Furthermore, it does not take away any of the existing operational capabilities of the gun, unlike many other systems which require operators to lock on and often inhibit the user from shooting, which is dangerous in rapidly changing battlefield scenarios," Adam added.

Arbel as an anti-drone system

Along with improved accuracy and precision, the ARBEL is also taking on a growing threat in today's battlefield: drones. The IWI is now pushing the ARBEL as a short-range interceptor against small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. Using a combination of high-speed sensors and optimised shot timing, it enables soldiers to track and engage fast-moving targets with higher accuracy than traditional trigger control methods.

NDTV was given exclusive access to a shooting range where the Arbel was tested, which showed that between the continuous fire and the Arbel mode, the Arbel not only got more than twice the number of hits on targets but also had shorter engagement time. While increasing lethality, this higher hit ratio also reduces the quantity of ammunition used.

Weighing roughly 400g, the ARBEL system eliminates the need for heavy counter-drone systems and provides a lightweight solution to defend against drones at a soldier level on the frontlines.

While this technology is yet to be integrated in India, IWI CEO Shuki Schwartz is optimistic. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "We are in discussions with our Indian customers. Once we reach a deal, under Make in India, Arbel will be produced and implemented in India too."

During Operation Sindoor, India faced rising drone attacks from Pakistan, making this technology crucial for the Indian defence capabilities, without needing dedicated anti-drone systems on the frontlines.

*On request from IWI due to security concerns, we have omitted the use of Adam's last name.

