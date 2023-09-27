Anti-Drone Systems To Be Deployed In All Border States, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah chairs the 31st Northern Zonal conference in Amritsar

Dedicated teams who specialise in drone technology and anti-drone measures would be soon deployed all across border states to keep a check on drugs and weapons which are being smuggled to India from Pakistan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while chairing 31st Northern Zonal conference in Amritsar, stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has been successful in cracking down on narcotics and terrorism.

"Modi government is committed towards strengthening the security system on the border, soon anti-drone system will be deployed on our country's borders," Mr Shah told assured chief ministers of border states.

Explaining the significance of participating states in security matrix of the country, Mr Shah stated that most of security personnel in various forces come from participating states.

"The majority of personnel in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army, guarding the country's borders, come from the states and Union Territories in the Northern Zonal Council," Mr Shah said.

In the meeting, Mr Shah also assured all possible help from the Centre to the Himachal Pradesh government to deal with floods situation in the state and said that the whole country is standing by Himachal in this hour of crisis.

Chief Ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Lt. Governors of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Administrator of Chandigarh attended the meeting. Also present were senior ministers

from member States, Union Home Secretary, Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat and Chief Secretaries from the member States in the Northern Zone.

The Home Minister also requested all the member states of the Northern Zonal Council to resolve their disputes related to water sharing with an open mind and mutual discussion.

"The role of zonal councils has changed from advisory nature to action platforms. These meetings have proved to be a significant factor in promoting healthy bond of mutual understanding and cooperation in various spheres," a senior functionary of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, who was also part of the meeting.

According to him, Northern Zonal Council also has an important place from the point of view of development and security of the country, with 21% of the country's land and 13% of the population, more than 35% of the food grains are produced in the Northern region.

As per officials in the 31st zonal council meeting at Amritsar over total 28 issues were discussed.

Mr Shah also mentioned that the meetings of the 5 Zonal Councils are now being convened regularly by the Inter State Council Secretariat of the Ministry of Home Affairs with the cooperation of the state governments.

As per the Home Ministry statistics since June 2014, in the last 10 years, total 54 meetings of Zonal Council and its Standing Committee have been held making the frequency more than double in comparison to the meetings held during the 10 years from the year 2004 to May 2014.