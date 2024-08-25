Live Updates: Israel, Hezbollah Attack Each Other As Middle East Tensions Flare Up

Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Live Updates: The Middle East has been on edge for weeks

Israel today announced that it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting preparations for "large-scale" attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah. The country, which is already at war with Hamas in Gaza, warned its citizens to expect incoming missiles and drones launched by Hezbollah. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah said it has launched large-scale rockets and drones toward Israel in an "initial response" to the killing of its commander Fuad Shukr last month.

Fighters also targeted "a number of enemy positions and barracks and Iron Dome platforms... with a large number of rockets", it said, adding "military operations will take some time to complete".

The Middle East has been on edge for weeks after Hezbollah and Iran vowed to respond to an Israeli strike in Beirut that killed a senior commander of the group as well as the assassination in Tehran of Hamas's political leader, also blamed on Israel.

Here are live updates on the Israel-Hezbollah conflict:

Aug 25, 2024 10:27 (IST) Israel Defence Minister Briefs US Counterpart On Hezbollah Attack

Israel Defence Miniser Yoav Gallant has briefed US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin on the Hezbollah attacks.

"We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel," Mr Gallant told Mr Austin, according to an official statement.

"We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens."

The statement also said that the two leaders "discussed the importance of avoiding regional escalation".

Aug 25, 2024 10:25 (IST) Israel Declares 48-Hour State Of Emergency After Hezbollah Strikes

Israel has announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency after its launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the IDF (Israeli military) to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said, in a statement issued by his office.

"I am convinced that there is a high probability of an attack against the civilian population in areas of the country where the declaration of a special situation did not apply," he said, referring to previous local emergency measures.

"I hereby declare a special situation on the home front in other areas of the country. The situation is valid for 48 hours starting at 6:00 am (0300 GMT)," Mr Gallant said.

Aug 25, 2024 10:14 (IST) Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Benjamin Netanyahu To Hold Security Meeting

With Middle East tensions flaring up, Israeli Prime Minister Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security cabinet meeting today.

Aug 25, 2024 10:11 (IST) Mideast Tensions Live: US Backs Israel

The Pentagon has said that the United States was "postured to support" the defense of Israel after its military announced it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting attack preparations by Hezbollah.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and have been very clear that the US is postured to support the defense of Israel," a Pentagon spokesperson said in a statement.

Aug 25, 2024 10:01 (IST) Israel, Hezbollah Conflict Live Updates: Hezbollah Calls "First Phase" Of Attack "Total Success"

Hezbollah has said the "first phase" of attack on Israel has ended with "total success". The Iran-backed group said that this phase sought to "target Israeli barracks and positions to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards targets" deep inside Israel.

Aug 25, 2024 10:00 (IST) Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Launches Over 320 Katyusha Rockets At Israel

Hezbollah has said it launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions.

"The number of Katyusha rockets launched until now is more than 320... towards enemy positions," a Hezbollah statement said, adding it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks.

Aug 25, 2024 09:51 (IST) Israel, Hezbollah Conflict: "Self-Defence," Says Israel On Striking Hezbollah

Israel today said it launched strikes inside Lebanon as a "self-defence act" to prevent a Hezbollah attack on its civilians.

"In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the Israeli Defense Force is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a video statement. "In a self-defense act to remove these threats, the IDF is striking terror targets in Lebanon, from which Hezbollah was planning to launch their attacks on Israeli civilians."



