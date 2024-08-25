Iran-Backed Hezbollah Says It Launched Over 320 Katyusha Rockets At Israel

hezbollah said it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks.

Hezbollah said Sunday it had launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions, even as Israel's military said it was carrying out pre-emptive strikes against the group.

"The number of Katyusha rockets launched until now is more than 320... towards enemy positions," a Hezbollah statement said, adding it had targeted 11 Israeli bases and barracks.

The group said the "first phase has ended with total success", adding that this phase sought to "target Israeli barracks and positions to facilitate the passage of attack drones towards targets" deep inside Israel.

