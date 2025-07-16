Israeli Strike Hits Syrian Regime's Military Headquarters In Damascus

The Israeli military said on Wednesday that it attacked the entrance of the Syrian military headquarters in the capital of Damascus. An Israeli strike had also hit the defence ministry in the capital, two Syrian security sources told Reuters.

"A short while ago, the (Israeli military) struck the entrance of the Syrian regime's military headquarters in the area of Damascus in Syria," a statement read.

The strikes came as clashes continued in the southern Syrian city of Sweida. The strikes happened as the ceasefire between the government forces and Druze armed groups collapsed.

According to Israel, it is acting to protect the Druze.

The Druze religious sect began as a 10th-century offshoot of Ismailism, a branch of Shiite Islam. More than half of the roughly 1 million Druze worldwide live in Syria. Most of the other Druze live in Lebanon and Israel, including in the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War and annexed in 1981.

Earlier, the Syrian government deployed its forces in the Sweida, which is a Druze-majority city, in a bid by the Islamist authorities to extend their power to the area controlled by local armed group.

Clashes began on Sunday between factions from the Druze religious minority and Bedouin tribes, who are Sunni Muslim, killing more than 100 people.

The two sides have a history of feud in Sweida.

In order to reestablish security, the Syrian government forces had sent reinforcements to the region.