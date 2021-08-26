Heroin Worth Rs 19 Crore Seized On Rajdhani Train In Bengal, 3 Arrested

The railway police raided a compartment of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani (Representational)

The Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police and Government Railway Police have arrested three people from a train at New Jalpaiguri Railway station and seized heroin worth Rs 19 crore from their possession, an officer said.

The Special Task Force and Government Railway Police raided a compartment of Dibrugarh-New Delhi Special Rajdhani on Wednesday and arrested three people, all residents of Manipur and seized 3.8 kg heroin from their possession, a release issued by the Special Task Force said.

The value of the seized heroin in the international market is Rs 19 crore, it said, adding that a case has been started against the accused persons.

Meanwhile, in another operation the Special Task Force arrested two arms dealer and seized 50 rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition and Rs 49,000 cash from their possession on Wednesday, the release added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)