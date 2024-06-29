Punjab Police Busts 2 Pak-Backed Smuggling Rackets, 8 Kg Heroin Seized

Apart from recovering heroin, police recovered Rs 30,000 cash

Busting two more Pakistan-backed drug smuggling rackets, Punjab Police arrested six persons, and recovered eight kg heroin and three pistols from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

The development came a day after the Amritsar Commissionerate of Police busted two drug smuggling cartels being operated by Pakistan-based smugglers with the arrest of three drug traffickers after recovering 9.2 kg heroin from their possession.

On Saturday, two persons on their motorcycle who were going to deliver a drug consignment were intercepted near Brick Kiln at Bachiwind village, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

In both the cases, FIRs under NDPS Act have been registered and Investigations on-going to establish backward &… pic.twitter.com/1I0c5HK46y — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 29, 2024

After arresting both drug smugglers, identified as Gurbhej Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of village Manj in Amritsar, police teams recovered six kg heroin and three pistols, a 9 mm Glock and two .32 bore pistols from their possession, he said.

In another intelligence-led operation, DGP Yadav said that a patrolling team of Amritsar Rural Police arrested father and son among four persons while they were cracking a deal of two kg heroin consignment near village Nurpur.

The two men who were delivering the drug consignment have been identified as Balbir Singh and his son Aakashdeep Singh, both residents of Kohali in Amritsar, police said.

Other two arrested persons who were supposed to receive the consignment have been identified as Philpus and Jobanjit Singh, both residents of village Mulechak in Amritsar, they said.

Apart from recovering heroin, police recovered Rs 30,000 cash. The DGP said that investigations are ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages in both the cases.

