Border Forces Neutralise 'Hexacopter' Drone, Seize 11 Kg Drugs In Punjab

A 'hexacopter' drone was neutralized and drugs weighing over 11 kg were seized by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police in a village in Gurdaspur on Sunday, informed a press release.

While carrying out a search operation, the BSF troops recovered a huge consignment of suspected heroin in Agwan village of Gurdaspur district at around 5:20 am. The drugs weighed around 11.036 kg.

But, the drone, which was assumed to be huge in size, could not be recovered in nearby area despite being successfully engaged by the anti-drone system, the release said.

Later, Punjab police personnel of Tibar police station succeeded in retrieving the fallen drone in a farming field of village Talwandi Virk of district Gurdaspur at around 10 am.

The recovered drone was identified to be an assembled 'hexacopter'.

According to the officials, it is assumed that the hexacopter got deflected from its predestined flight path due to technical engagement by the anti-drone system and fell down in an open field.

Earlier in the day, Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a Pakistani drone near the border area in Amritsar.

According to the BSF, the recovered drone is identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

In another major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Punjab Police and Border Security Force busted an international drug smuggling module and arrested seven drug smugglers in Punjab's Fazilka.

In the joint operation, the police seized 5.47 Kg pure grade heroin and Rs 1.7 lakh in cash from the arrested persons.

