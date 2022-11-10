Heroin Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized In Mumbai, 1 Arrested

Police found 270 grams of heroin in the bag he was carrying. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man was arrested with 270 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.09 crore from suburban Goregaon, city police said on Thursday.

A team of Dindoshi Police Station saw a man moving suspiciously during patrolling on Wednesday evening, an official said.

As the police team approached, he tried to flee on his motorbike and was apprehended, he said.

Police found 270 grams of heroin in the bag he was carrying. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)