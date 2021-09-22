Teams Conducted Probe, Heroin Case Has No Vijayawada Link: Top Cop

The Vijayawada police established that the heroin was actually meant to reach Delhi.

There is no trace whatsoever to link the seizure of a massive quantity of heroin to Vijayawada except the address of a house in the city, the police have established.

Also, the couple, in whose name the import and export licence is registered, seems to have no connection with the consignment and their firm may have been used by some devious elements as a cover, the police suspect.

"Our teams conducted a thorough investigation and except the use of Vijayawada house address (for obtaining licence), so far no activity has been detected," city Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu told PTI.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, which made the seizure of 2,988.22 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat two days ago, said the consignment was declared as ''semi-processed Talc stones'' that originated in Afghanistan. It said two persons were arrested in the case while the role of some Afghans was being investigated.

The Vijayawada police swung into action as reports suggested that the consignment was imported by one Aashi Trading Company with an address in Satyanarayanapuram area in the heart of the city.

The Vijayawada police established that the heroin was actually meant to reach New Delhi.

The couple - Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali and Machavaram Sudhakar - had been residents of Chennai for many years now but the house in Satyanarayanapuram belonged to Vaishali's mother.

The Vijayawada police are in touch with the DRI to verify if there were any possible "missing links" in the case.