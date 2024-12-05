Cyclone Remal, Wayanad Landslides, And More: 2024's Deadliest Natural Disasters In India

Nineteen people died during Cyclone Fengal.

The year 2024, marked by a series of devastating natural disasters, has been a challenging one for India. From floods to landslides, the country has witnessed nature's fury in its most extreme forms, killing many and causing immense destruction.

Cyclone Remal



Cyclone Remal, the first storm of the 2024 North Indian Ocean cyclone season, struck West Bengal and Bangladesh's Sundarban Delta on May 26 with winds of 100-135 kmph. The storm killed at least 33 across Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, and Meghalaya, leaving a trail of destruction.



Cyclone Fengal



Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall near Puducherry on November 30, killed at least 19 and displaced countless others. The storm brought record-breaking rainfall of 46 cm in Puducherry, inundating roads and agricultural lands, while also causing significant economic losses in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district.



Wayanad Landslide



On July 30, a devastating landslide in Kerala's Wayanad claimed over 420 lives, injured 397, and left 47 missing. Over 1,500 houses were damaged and thousands of people were displaced.



Vijayawada Floods



The Vijayawada floods (August 31–September 9), caused by heavy rains and overflowing rivers, claimed 45 lives and affected over 270,000 people. The Budameru Rivulet and swollen Krishna River inundated low-lying areas, exposing flaws in the flood management system. Relief teams sheltered over 44,000 displaced residents.



Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst and Flash Floods



Between June and August, Himachal Pradesh witnessed 51 cloudburst and flash flood incidents, killing at least 31 and leaving 33 people missing. The hardest-hit areas included Lahaul and Spiti, with 22 incidents. At least 121 houses were damaged, while 35 landslides caused further destruction. The state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,140 crore, with significant damage to infrastructure.

Assam Floods



Assam has suffered devastating floods this year, with 117 people dead so far, as per PTI. Since 2019, a total of 880 people have died due to floods in the northeastern state. The previous years saw varying tolls: 65 in 2023, 278 in 2022, 73 in 2021, 190 in 2020, and 157 in 2019, according to the Assam government's report shared in the Rajya Sabha.