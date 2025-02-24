Priyanka Gandhi Slams Centre's "Conditional Relief" For Wayand Landslide

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday to highlight the centre's "inadequate and conditional relief package" for the Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Kerala's Wayanad, which are struggling to recover from the landslide in July last year.

Ms Gandhi Vadra - who represents the Wayanad district in the Lok Sabha - was particularly critical of conditions attached to the dispersal of Rs 529.5 crore in aid from the centre, which she said had only been released after "continuous urging from MPs of Kerala".

"Apart from the fact of its inadequacy, it is unprecedented that the package comes with two conditions: first, that the funds shall be disbursed, not as a grant as is the norm, but as a loan. Second, that they should be spent in their entirety by March 31, 2025."

"These conditions are not only immensely unfair, but they also display a shocking lack of sensitivity towards the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai, who have suffered such shattering losses," she said, reminding Mr Modi that his visit to affected areas in August had "raised expectations of considerable financial assistance from the central government".

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for a relief package for the Wayanad disaster. pic.twitter.com/VkCz81vPXT — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2025

"Unfortunately, those expectations have not been fulfilled. Moreover, the centre's refusal to declare a 'national disaster' came as a severe shock... months later, after sustained pressure, declaration of a 'disaster of severe nature' appeared to be a step in the right direction. But the announcement of this inadequate and conditional relief package is extremely disappointing."

Ms Gandhi Vadra's letter comes days after the Modi government granted a loan, and not aid, of Rs 529.5 crore - to be repaid in 50 years - for rehabilitation projects in the landslide-hit district.

This amount, the centre had said, must be fully utilised by the end of the financial year, which was less then 45 days from the date of notification. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said intends to ask for an extension of this deadline, arguing it poses "a huge practical problem".

All of this, in turn, was after Kerala asked for a special package worth Rs 2,262 crore.

The landslides hit Wayanad district of Kerala on July 30, 2024.

The Wayanad landslides killed nearly 300 people, demolished more than 1,600 homes, schools, and healthcare centres, and covered over 100 acres of agricultural land under tons of mud.

'Facing Unimaginable Hardships'

In her letter Ms Gandhi Vadra spoke of the immense and continuing difficulties facing those affected, saying, "It is heartbreaking that even six months after a horrific tragedy destroyed their lives and livelihoods, they are facing unimaginable hardships while trying to rebuild their lives."

"298 people were found dead. 231 bodies were recovered along with 223 body parts. 32 persons were reported missing and declared dead. 14 families with members totalling 58 persons were completely wiped out. 1,685 buildings were damaged. These were houses, schools, village offices, dispensaries, anganwadis, shops, religious centres, and government buildings."

The Congress leader referred to two state-run schools - the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Vellarmala and the Government Lower Primary School in Mundakkai - that were "completely wrecked" and urged the Prime Minister to order the rehabilitation of these.

More than 650 children studied at these two schools alone, Ms Gandhi Vadra wrote.

"Tea, coffee, and cardamom were the main crops of this area. Many people who earned their livelihood from these crops and from tourism activities in this region find themselves without any means to earn a living," she lamented.

Landslide Survivors Protest

Meanwhile, in Chooralmala, a group of landslide survivors called off a protest demanding speedy implementation of rehabilitation programmes after meeting local authorities.

A protest leader, however, told news agency PTI the demonstrators intend to meet the District Collector to raise the omission of 17 families from the list of rehabilitation beneficiaries.

The protest - organised by the Jana Shabdam Action Committee - began Sunday morning after police blocked a march, leading to verbal duels with the protesters.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.