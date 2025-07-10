7 Dogs Die After Poison-Mixed Food Served To Them In Andhra's Vijayawada

A shocking act of cruelty has come to light in Kanuru's Varalakshmi Puram area of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, where an unidentified individual allegedly mixed poison into food and fed it to street dogs. Seven dogs died shortly after consuming the contaminated food.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal lovers. Several animal welfare activists have lodged a formal complaint with the police, demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.