7 Dogs Die After Poison-Mixed Food Served To Them In Andhra's Vijayawada

The incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal lovers. (Representational)
- An unidentified person allegedly poisoned food fed to street dogs in Vijayawada
- Seven street dogs died after consuming the poisoned food in Kanurus Varalakshmi Puram
- The incident has caused outrage among local residents and animal welfare activists
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
Hyderabad:
A shocking act of cruelty has come to light in Kanuru's Varalakshmi Puram area of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, where an unidentified individual allegedly mixed poison into food and fed it to street dogs. Seven dogs died shortly after consuming the contaminated food.
The incident has sparked outrage among residents and animal lovers. Several animal welfare activists have lodged a formal complaint with the police, demanding strict action against the perpetrator.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world