Hemant Soren To Launch 80 Schools Of Excellence Across Jharkhand Districts

Hemant Soren will inaugurate the 80 schools on Tuesday. (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate 80 Schools of Excellence across districts of the state on Tuesday.

These schools are part of the Soren government's plan to establish specialised schools across districts, blocks and gram panchayats in the state.

All 80 specialised schools are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with English as the mode of instruction to the students, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The enrolled students will also receive vocational training in 11 trades including agriculture, IT, apparel, beauty, home furnishing, media and entertainment, automobiles, tourism and hospitality, electronics and hardware, retail and healthcare.

The state government also plans to facilitate work training through industrial field visits to state-level establishments associated with these trades in order to help the students explore employment opportunities.

"The chief minister himself conducted a fortnightly review of the construction of the schools, training of teachers, CBSE affiliation and a host of other steps undertaken for the fulfilment of this cornerstone effort in the education sector. It is a fruition of these efforts that today all the 80 Schools of Excellence are ready to change the course of education in Jharkhand," the statement read.

Principals of the schools received online training by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases, the Azim Premji Foundation and the Indian Institute of Management.



Apart from these Schools of Excellence, the state government's target includes 325 block level Leader schools and 4,091 gram panchayat level model schools across the state for over 15 lakh school children.