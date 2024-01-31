Hemant Soren's 1,300 km Car Journey As Probe Agency Watched Delhi Airport

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File).

'Where, oh where, is Hemant Soren' - the thought that consumed the Enforcement Directorate and headlined national news for nearly 48 hours this week, and led to the Jharkhand Chief Minister's JMM and BJP (and followers) exchanging jabs on social media, as well as an entertaining flood of memes.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief had been called by the ED to join a money laundering probe. Mr Soren was first questioned on January 20, after which a fresh summons demanded his presence again, and said he could choose from one of two dates. He chose January 29 but then went "missing". He was not at his home in Delhi's Shantiniketan when ED officials came at 7 am (and stayed for 13 hours), and was not at his government's office in Vasant Vihar.

A "Missing" Chief Minister Hemant Soren

What followed was two days of confusion; nobody seemed to know (or would admit to knowing) where Mr Soren was, including his own government, and the phones of senior staffers were switched off.

There were allegations - trumpeted by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey - Mr Soren was prepping for his arrest, and was on the run to buy time to name his wife, Kalpana Soren, as a puppet Chief Minister, so he could retain power even after being arrested.

There were also claims the Jharkhand leader - who arrived in Delhi Saturday night in a private plane - had snuck out of his house late Sunday, and left "on foot" with only a shawl wrapped around him.

Money, More Money, And A BMW

Meanwhile, dramatic visuals of Rs 36 lakh in cash recovered from Mr Soren's Delhi home and the seizure of a luxury SUV, a BMW X7 that is priced at around Rs 1.3 crore, made headlines Tuesday.

Mr Soren's driver was also questioned, but he could shed no light on the matter.

The "Missing" Posters

In the midst of this, Mr Soren's party insisted he had been in touch with them and swatted away taunts by the BJP, which put up posters mimicking those asking for information about 'lost persons'.

One poster, shared by the BJP's Jharkhand chief, Babulal Marandi, offered Rs 11,000 as a reward.

The "missing person" poster shared online by BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi

The JMM also reminded the ED - which the opposition believes is used by the BJP to target its rivals - he had been scheduled to appear on January 31, after the agency accepted a request to reschedule.

The party also said the agency had been told Mr Soren's schedule had changed and that the Chief Minister would now be available at his home in Ranchi - at 1 pm on January 31.

So Where Did Hemant Soren Go?

Quite simply, it seems Mr Soren drove out of Delhi in an unknown car, dodged on-alert media and law enforcement agencies, evaded toll booth cameras, and reached Ranchi - nearly 1,300 km away.

How he knew ED officials would land up at his home the following day, after having told them he would appear for questioning later in the week, is not yet clear.

The private plane that brought the JMM leader to Delhi remained parked at the Indira Gandhi International Airport all this time, with a team of ED officials watching it.

What Did He Say After Resurfacing?

"I reside in your hearts..." Mr Soren declared after re-appearing in Ranchi Tuesday afternoon.

His party said Mr Soren had travelled to Delhi on "personal work" and returned, and slammed the ED's action - searching the Chief Minister's home in his absence - "uncalled for" and "unconstitutional".

It transpired the JMM leader had called for and chaired a meeting of party legislators (they were effectively issued a whip) at his home, a meeting for which his wife, Kalpana Soren, was also present.

The meeting was reportedly called to discuss strategies regarding the ED's questioning.

The Kalpana Soren Angle

Meanwhile, the presence of Kalpana Soren at the party legislators' meet Tuesday has sparked another line of controversy, with speculation she will succeed her husband if (as is expected) he is arrested.

The move will mirror that by RJD patriarch Lalu Yadav years ago; he made his wife, Rabri Devi, a Chief Minister after he was sent to jail on corruption charges. The JMM has said it will back Ms Soren, but there are legal hurdles since she is not a member of the Assembly and there is no time for a bypoll.

What Is The Case?

Mr Soren is being investigated in connection with an alleged racket of illegal change of land ownership by mafia in Jharkhand.

The ED has arrested 14 people in the case so far.

