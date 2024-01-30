A Lalu Yadav Repeat In Jharkhand? Hemant Soren's Wife Attends MLAs' Meet

Hemant Soren met MLAs from the ruling coalition in Ranchi today

As Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren resurfaced in Ranchi today, hours after the BJP claimed that he was "missing", his first move was to meet MLAs from the ruling coalition. What stood apart in that meeting was the presence of his wife, Kalpana Soren.

Her presence at the meeting played out against the backdrop of a massive allegation by BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey. MP from Jharkhand's Godda, Mr Dubey has alleged that the JMM plans to name Ms Soren as the Chief Minister in place of her husband, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Mr Soren, responding to questions from the media after meeting MLAs, said, "I will tell you everything soon." Amba Prasad and Deepika Pandey Singh, MLAs of Congress, denied any plan to replace Mr Soren with his wife.

As visuals of Mr Soren and his wife meeting MLAs played on TV screens, many were reminded of a precedent from 26 years ago and they wondered: is Hemant Soren trying to pull off a Lalu Prasad Yadav in Jharkhand?

Shocking supporters and detractors alike, the Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch had got his wife Rabri Devi named Chief Minister after he was forced to resign in 1997 amid corruption allegations in the fodder scam. By the time he submitted his resignation, his supporters were raising slogans of "Rabri Devi Zindabad". The veteran socialist leader had then famously asked his aides, "you have forgotten me already?" Mr Yadav resigned, but remained in control, the only change being Rabri Devi's signature in government documents.

The move left many awe-struck in its finesse, but also drew allegations of a ruthless urge to hold on to power, even if that required demolishing every edifice of political propriety.

As Mr Soren's wife sat at the MLAs' meeting, the speculation that he was trying a repeat of that infamous move started doing the rounds.

Earlier this month, Mr Dubey had alleged that the resignation of a JMM MLA from the Assembly, citing personal reasons, was a precursor to the move.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, JMM MLA from Gandey, resigned as MLA in January. He then told NDTV that he quit to strengthen the party, the ruling coalition and his leader and Chief Minister Soren.

Mr Soren, sources had then claimed, fears that the ED may arrest him and had planned to keep power in the family. If he is arrested, his wife can take over and be elected from the vacant Gandey seat.

"Jharkhand's MLA from Gandey, Sarfaraz Ahmed, has resigned from the Assembly and his resignation has been accepted. Soon, Hemant Soren-ji will also resign from the post of chief minister and his wife, Kalpana Soren-ji, will take over as the next CM," Mr Dubey had then said. The BJP had also urged the Governor to take legal advice.

Amid the drama over Mr Soren's disappearance from public view, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan said he was keeping a close watch on the development and stressed that "no one is above the law". If Mr Soren tries a Lalu Yadav move, the Governor's role will be critical.

Mr Soren is being investigated in connection with an alleged racket of illegal change of land ownership by mafia in Jharkhand. The ED has arrested 14 people in the case so far.

His party has accused the BJP-led Centre of using probe agencies for political goals and questioned why a fresh summons was issued days after Mr Soren was questioned on January 20. JMM has also hit out at ED for reaching the Chief Minister's Delhi residence with armed personnel yesterday, even after he had told them that he would be available for questioning on Wednesday.