Hemant Soren's Wife May Be Named Chief Minister If He's Arrested: Sources

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren might step into his shoes if he gets arrested, sources in his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Party have claimed. Mr Soren will be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate tomorrow in connection with an alleged money laundering case. There are chances that he might be arrested by the agency after his statement is recorded.

Mr Soren made the announcement at a meeting of the MLAs of the ruling alliance this evening. The MLAs have agreed since preservation of the government is crucial at this point.

"We, all the MLAs of the alliance, of Congress, are fully supporting the Chief Minister," Banna Gupta, the state's health minister who belongs to the Congress, told reporters late this evening.