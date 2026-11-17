Tata Memorial Hospital Director Dr CS Pramesh has appealed to people to donate blood as the hospital faces a severe shortage of blood and blood products.

In a social media post, Dr Pramesh urged people to help the hospital by donating blood. He has asked housing societies to organise blood donation camps on their premises. He said the hospital could arrange these camps at housing societies.

“Help us. We are facing a severe shortage of blood and blood products at Tata Memorial. Please come forward to donate blood. If anybody in your housing societies can arrange larger blood donation camps, we can organize them on site,” he wrote on X.

The Tata Memorial Hospital director asked interested people to send him a message to coordinate the camps. “Please DM me if this is possible, and help amplify this call. Your selfless gesture can help us continue services as usual at the hospital.”

The appeal received a positive response, with around 200 units of blood collected on Sunday alone, Dr. Pramesh said. The hospital needs nearly 100 units of blood every day.

Medical officials are urging healthy individuals between the ages of 18 and 65, weighing at least 45 kg, to step forward and donate blood to help meet the city's critical needs.

Blood shortages are reported every year during the summer months and between October and January. During these periods, many people travel out of Mumbai for holidays and festivals. At the same time, fewer blood donation camps are organised.

Dr Pramesh has also shared the idea of creating a national registry of blood donors. Under this plan, donors from across the country will be registered so that hospitals can contact them quickly whenever there is a shortage of blood.

Who can donate blood?

Any healthy person between the ages of 18 and 65 can donate blood, provided they weigh at least 45 kg. Their blood pressure and body temperature should also be normal.

People suffering from infectious diseases or medical conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and liver or kidney problems should not donate blood. Those who have recently received certain vaccinations may also be advised against donating blood.