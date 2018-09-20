Now, Helmet Mandatory For Women Riders In Haryana

Both driver and pillion rider of two wheelers must wear a protective headgear. (Representational)

To ensure the safety of women while driving, Haryana on Thursday made the wearing of a helmet mandatory for women riding two-wheelers.

A decision in this regard has been taken following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ensure compliance of provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988, a spokesperson for the state Transport Department told IANS.

He said every person driving or riding two wheelers of any class or description should wear a protective headgear, and the violators would be fined by the department.

Persons who are medically advised by Chief Medical Officers not to wear headgears and Sikhs are exempted from wearing the headgear.