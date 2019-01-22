Helicopter, Ropeway To Vaishno Devi Shrine Suspended Due To Heavy Snow

Helicopter and ropeway services from the Vaishno Devi base camp were suspended. (File)

Helicopter and cable car services to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine were suspended on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the services from the Katra base camp to the shrine were suspended following the snowfall on the Trikuta hills.

The cable car, chopper service, battery car and ropeway service were affected due to the snow.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed in the morning following landslides and snowfall and reports of an avalanche hitting the highway in the Jawahar Tunnel area. There are no reports of any casualties.

Efforts are one evacuate people stranded in the tunnel.

"There has been fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector. Incessant rains are continuing in other parts of the highway. This is the second consecutive day of the highway remaining closed. "No vehicular movement will be allowed on the highway today. Landslide clearance will be started only after the weather improves," a traffic official said.

The highway is the lifeline of landlocked Kashmir Valley as all essential supplies are routed into the valley through this road.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)