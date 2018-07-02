Heavy Rains In Large Parts Of The Country Likely This Week: Met Office

Rainfall has been predicted for the next few days till Friday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in large parts of the county including Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Gujarat, over the next few days till Friday, the Met Department said today.

The warning comes after met office said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.

According to the weather office, heavy to very heavy rains at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

Heavy rains are very likely today at isolated places over sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement. Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh may also see rainfall

Also, heavy rains are likely to occur in Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa. Heavy rain is likely to occur tomorrow at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, sub ­Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.

This year, the Kerala saw the onset of on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.