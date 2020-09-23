Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Konkan, Goa, Gujarat Today: Weather Office

Earlier, IMD had predicted high tide of 3.65 meters expected in Mumbai (Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat on Wednesday.

IMD has further predicted the rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar between September 23 and September 26.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat on September 23; Assam & Meghalaya on 23 & 24; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim; East Uttar Pradesh on 23-25 and Bihar on 23- 26 September," IMD wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, IMD had predicted high tide of 3.65 meters expected in Mumbai at 3:50 pm today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)