Heavy Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Gurgaon Brings Relief From Scorching Heat

Heavy rains in parts of Delhi today provided a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat in the national capital. Isolated pockets received a heavy drizzle with strong winds, which in turn has brought down the mercury and left a cool breeze in the aftermath.

The weather department has predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds on Saturday. Partly cloudy sky and rains are likely to keep the mercury in check for the next three to four days.

Earlier on Thursday, the maximum temperature rose to 43.6 degrees, three degrees above normal, at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station.