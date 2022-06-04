Heatwave In Northwest, Central India Over Next 2-3 Days: Weather Office

A day earlier, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 42 degrees Celsius. (File)

Northwest and central parts of the country will experience heatwave conditions over the next two-three days, the weather office said.

National capital Delhi witnessed thunderstorm along with rainfall over the past few days that provided relief amid a scorching May which saw temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 42 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The southern peninsular region will experience rainfall from June 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim will see an intense spell of rainfall during the next five days, it said.