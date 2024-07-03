Heatwave Grips Kashmir, Srinagar Was Hotter Than Kolkata On Tuesday

On Tuesday, Srinagar city, at 34.6 degrees Celsius, was hotter than Kolkata.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of a heat wave with day temperatures at various places soaring to record-high, even as some respite is likely ahead this week, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Srinagar city, at 34.6 degrees Celsius, was hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded the season's hottest day on Tuesday. In the last decade, this was the second highest maximum temperature recorded in the month of July, the officials said.

On July 18, 2021, the city recorded the highest maximum temperature, 35 degrees Celsius, in July in the last decade.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday at most places in the valley was around five degrees above the normal, the officials said.

Srinagar city's maximum temperature was five degrees above the normal for this time of the year, they said.

The officials said the frontier Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, also registered a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Qazigund, in south Kashmir, recorded 34 degrees Celsius.

The valley has been experiencing rising temperatures and scorching heat over the past few weeks, leading to water shortages in many areas.

The health department has come up with advisories to deal with the heatwave conditions.

The school education department has already announced a 10-day summer vacation for the schools in the valley from July 8.

The scorching heat has resulted in people staying indoors and has led to an increase in the sales of cooling gadgets like air conditioners, fans and coolers.

Commuters are also facing difficulties in travelling, especially in the city traffic and many are making a beeline to car AC service providers to ensure smooth functioning of the car cooling systems.

The meteorological department has said hot and humid weather will continue on Wednesday, with some respite on Thursday as an intermittent spell of light to moderate rain or thundershower is possible at many places.

From July 5-6, there is a possibility of intermittent moderate rainfall at many places of J-K with heavy spells at few places. There are chances of light rainfall on July 7, the MeT office said.

However, it said hot and humid weather is likely from July 8 to 10.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)