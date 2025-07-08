Explained: What's contributing to record-breaking heat in Kashmir

Kashmir, popular for its pleasant weather, witnessed a record-breaking heat recently. Though rainfall on Monday brought some respite from the scorching heat across the Valley. However, experts are analysing factors that are contributing to the rise in temperature in the region.

"Overall temperatures have been rising worldwide, and in India, we are seeing increases in both maximum and minimum temperatures and increases in temperatures across seasons," Suruchi Bhadwal, Senior Fellow and Director, Climate Change and Air Quality Impacts, Vulnerability and Adaptation Expert at The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), told NDTV.

Ms Bhadwal said that Kashmir is experiencing the same trend, as a rise in temperatures will be observed. There will be years with extremes of exceeding temperatures.

From climate change to environmental degradation, several factors are responsible for the intense heat. Rising global temperatures are contributing to the heatwave, with temperatures increasing by around 6 degrees Celsius in Kashmir. Deforestation, vandalism of water bodies, and unplanned urbanisation have contributed to the increased temperatures.

A prolonged dry spell has also led to a 50% rainfall deficit, triggering the heatwave and impacting agriculture, particularly paddy crops. Meanwhile, reduced snowfall in the mountains has dried up autoconvective rainfalls, which would normally bring relief from the heat.

Climate change has also impacted agriculture. In the Kashmir region, all crops are sensitive to a rise in temperatures, especially maize, saffron and apple crops.

How does urbanisation contribute to the Urban Heat Island effect?

Cities like Srinagar within Kashmir have both open spaces and habited locations. Ms Bhadwal said, "Localised effects could be due to deforestation and increased population densities. The UHI is largely prevalent in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata - highly urbanised, concretised."

What measures can be taken to mitigate the effects of heatwaves in Kashmir?

Ms Bhadwal said that it's the same as other cities. "Identify vulnerable target groups" likely to be the most affected, avoid outdoor activities in peak hours, stagger work hours from peak hours, stay hydrated, walk outdoors in the protection of an umbrella or shade, stay in cooled environments, keep indoor environment cooled within houses."

Impact of heatwave Kashmir's ecosystem

The heatwave has severe implications for Kashmir's ecosystem: