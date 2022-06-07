Heatwave Conditions Likely To Continue For 3 Days: Latest Update

Heatwave news: Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to rise to 44 degrees today. (File)

Heatwave conditions will continue over the next three days in northwest, central and eastern parts of India, the weather office said today.

The northwest region, which includes national capital Delhi, has been witnessing an intense heatwave over the past few days.

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to rise to 44 degrees Celsius today. Yesterday, it settled at 43.5 degrees. Banda and Fatehgarh in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperatures of over 46 degrees in the country yesterday.

Meanwhile, intense rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India and the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days, the weather office said.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced further in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, it added.