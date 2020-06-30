Corona Warriors First In Line For Vaccine When Found: Government Sources

Healthcare workers and vulnerable sections of the population will get the first access once a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is found, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided today.

Research is on across the world for a vaccine for the disease which has affected 10 million people worldwide and killed more than .5 million.

Sources said the distribution order was part of a four-point action plan after the availability of a vaccine, which was finalized by the Prime Minister today.

The plan included the management of medical supply chains, prioritizing at risk populations, coordination between different agencies and the role of the private sector and the civil society.

Sources said the government will follow the "anyone anywhere" module for vaccination. There will be no domicile-related restriction for the vaccine.

It was also decided that vaccination should be universal and affordable.

The high-level meeting also decided that there will be real time monitoring of production and production capabilities.