Health Minister Visits AIIMS To Enquire About Health Of Manmohan Singh

Mansukh Mandaviya reaches AIIMS to enquire about health of Dr Manmohan Singh

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited AIIMS in Delhi to enquire about the health of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was hospital yesterday after he complained of fever and weakness.

"He was admitted for evaluation of fever; his condition is stable," an official of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS told news agency PTI.

Earlier this year, the 89-year-old Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the second wave of infections.