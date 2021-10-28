'Healthy Society Leads To Wealthy Nation': Health Minister At CII Summit

Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised that preventive care is an essential component of the health sector. (File)

Asserting the Centre's commitment to enhancing the healthcare sector in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that a healthy society leads to a wealthy nation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the CII Asia Health 2021 summit, Mr Mandaviya said, "Healthy society leads to a wealthy nation. The government is committed to access, affordability, accountability, adoption and awareness for a better future of healthcare sector in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"Earlier, health only meant treatment of an ailment but now it has been linked to development and prosperity of the country," he added.

Mr Mandaviya also emphasised that preventive care is an essential component of the health sector.

"Initiatives like Khelo India, Yoga etc play a vital role in realising the aim of a healthy society," he said.

He further said that the government has launched various schemes such as Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (health insurance scheme), Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) for generic medicines, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

The minister added that the government is focusing on the theme of "From Token to Total Health".

"PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which was launched on October 25, 2021, by PM Modi is another such initiative in this regard. It will help in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure of the country," he stated.

Mr Mandaviya also highlighted the need to link technology and healthcare. "There is a need to adopt the latest technologies like nano and robotic technologies in the healthcare sector. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is one such initiative that will utilise the digital ecosystem for further ease of living," he said.

