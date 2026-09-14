"He Said I Will Kill You": 'Op Safed Sagar' Veteran Recounts Gurugram Attack

The Kargil War veteran who was left bloodied in an attack by a parking attendant in Gurugram has narrated the sequence of events that played out in a stark reminder of increasing lawlessness in the Millennium City bordering the national capital.

Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retired), who was part of the Indian Air Force's daring air operation 'Op Safed Sagar' in 1999, was left with serious injuries after being attacked with an iron rod at a mall.

Speaking to NDTV, he alleged that the hospital's report to police did not correctly mention the injuries he suffered and called for a rectification.

What Happened On September 10?

On Thursday night, Gupta recounted that he had taken his family to Magnum Global Park to have dinner at Gonzo restaurant. After dropping his family members, he went to park his car. That's where it all began.

The retired officer alleged that he was not allowed to park anywhere in the mall. He claimed he made rounds of the valet parking, the basement, and the multi-level parking lot. But he was turned away from all these places.

"They wouldn't let me park my car. They misbehaved with me," he said.

Read: 'Op Safed Sagar' Veteran Attacked With Iron Rod By Parking Staff In Gurugram

At one moment, he recalled, he was trying to reverse his car when one of the attendants banged on his vehicle in an apparent attempt to break the windshield. As he came out to protest, he said he was attacked.

"As soon as I stopped the car, came out, and asked him why he was trying to break the car window, he suddenly came in front of the car with a heavy rod and hit me twice. First, he broke my (hand) bone and then hit me on my head," he said, pointing to the wounds.

That's not it. The accused also allegedly made threats to the former soldier. He kept telling me, 'I will kill you', recounted Gupta. "I was surprised. It was sudden and unprovoked. I couldn't even defend myself," he added.

The retired officer claimed no other mall staff stepped forward to his rescue as he bled profusely after the assault. A chef eventually intervened, and he saved my life, he added.

Left with a broken hand and head injuries, Gupta was taken to the Medanta Hospital in an ambulance, where he underwent elbow surgery.

'Cops Were Late, False Medical Report'

The police were late in their response, he further claimed.

"I called my family first and then dialled 112 (police helpline). But the police did not come for half an hour. They kept asking for the location. We kept telling them everything. But the police did not come. After that, we took an ambulance and came here to Medanta with my family," he said.

Gupta claimed a police official later called him up and asked for the doctor instead of speaking with him. He further claimed that the MLC (medicolegal certificate) report submitted by the hospital was not accurate.

Read: Woman Biker Hit, Air Force Veteran Attacked: The Lawlessness In Gurugram

"In the report, there is no mention of the major fracture in my elbow, for which I had surgery. I bled so much. The orthopedics and neurosurgeons came to the emergency ward, and my X-ray and CT scan were done," the retired officer told NDTV.

The report only mentions a 1-cm wound on the left forearm, a 1-cm wound on the right forearm, and some abrasion on the head, he claimed.

Gupta said he has filed a complaint and appealed to the police to properly investigate the matter.

"CCTV and witnesses should be checked. The truth should be brought out. The hospital should make a correct MLC report. They operated on me, and my condition is now fine. But facts are facts, and everyone should know the truth," he added.

The attack in a public place adds to instances of lawlessness in Gurugram, a city in Haryana that boasts of a skyline of glass office towers and expensive luxury properties.

It also raises questions about how safe the people are in the city when a war veteran could become a victim of such an attack.