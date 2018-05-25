HD Kumaraswamy Wins Trust Vote After BJP Walks Out Of Karnataka Assembly

HD Kumaraswamy wins trust vote moments after BJP walks out of Karnataka assembly

Bengaluru, Karnataka: The Janata Dal Secular (JDS)-Congress combine won a trust vote in the Karnataka assembly moments after the opposition BJP staged a dramatic walkout, throwing a dare at chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. "You have numbers...Let's see how long you last," taunted BS Yeddyurappa, leading the walkout; last Saturday, he had left just before his own floor test, accepting that he failed to make the numbers. The JDS-Congress had the support of 117 MLAs.