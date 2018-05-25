Karnataka Floor Test Live Updates: Kumaraswamy Expected To Sail Thorough; BJP Fields Nominee For Speaker's Post

Kumaraswamy is widely expected to sail through the floor test today.

Here are the live updates on the developments around Karnataka floor test:



07:11 (IST) The Congress had released the audio tapes that Congress leaders had alleged, were evidence that BJP leaders including Mr Yeddyurappa had allegedly trying to bribe lawmakers to switch sides. 07:10 (IST) The Karnataka Congress has made its complaint of the BJP allegedly trying to buy its lawmakers official. The party's legal cell on Thursday complained to the state's anti-corruption bureau against BS Yeddyurappa and five BJP leaders, accusing them of offering bribes to lawmakers of the Janata Dal-Congress alliance ahead of Mr Yeddyurappa's trust vote last week.

Apart from Mr Yeddyurappa, the Congress's complaint also names his son Vijayendra, BJP's national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Muralidhar Rao, mining baron Janardhan Reddy, his close aide and lawmaker B Sriramulu and legislative council member BJ Puttaswamy

The Karnataka Congress has made its complaint of the BJP allegedly trying to buy its lawmakers official. The party's legal cell on Thursday complained to the state's anti-corruption bureau against BS Yeddyurappa and five BJP leaders, accusing them of offering bribes to lawmakers of the Janata Dal-Congress alliance ahead of Mr Yeddyurappa's trust vote last week.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will face the floor test today, where he is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state. The Congress and JD(S) combine, who together claim 117 lawmakers, have been assiduously guarding their flocks since the results of the assembly elections were announced on May 15 to prevent poaching by the BJP, which emerged as the largest party in the state but does not have the numbers to prove majority in the House.Over the last nine days, the JD(S)-Congress lawmakers have changed hotels twice. While the Congress lawmakers are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, the JD(S) lawmakers are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.But the BJP it seems hasn't given hope of forming the government. "We are 100 per cent sure we will be able to form the government," said Shobha Karandlaje, a BJP parliamentarian from the state and an aide of BS Yeddyurappa. Mr Yeddyurappa was forced to quit as Karnataka Chief Minister two days after he was sworn in.Mr Yeddyurappa had told NDTV afterwards that the JDS-Congress government would not last "even three months".