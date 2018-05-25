Kumaraswamy's Floor Test Today, BJP In Race For Speaker's Post: 10 Points

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to face floor test today (PTI photo)
Bengaluru, Karnataka: Nearly a week after the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa stepped down in face of imminent defeat, HD Kumaraswamy will take the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly today, well before the 15-day deadline that Governor Vajubhai Vala had set for him. Mr Kumaraswamy had taken oath this week at a mega-event that doubled as a show of opposition unity after a bitter power tussle with the BJP. The Congress-Janata Dal Secular alliance, which has 115 seats, is comfortably placed in the 221-member assembly for now, but faces an aggressive BJP that is determined to avenge its defeat despite being the single largest party with 104 seats.
Here's your 10-point cheatsheet to Karnataka floor test today:
The first hint of the BJP's determination to ensure that the Congress-JDS combine should take nothing for granted will come a few minutes before the trust vote; when the legislators sit down to elect the assembly's speaker.
The BJP, which had to step back from power despite being the single largest party with 104 seats - yet short of majority - has put up a candidate, former law minister Suresh Kumar, to force a test of strength ahead of the floor test.
The Congress-JDS alliance has nominated Ramesh Kumar, a lawmaker who has presided over the assembly in the past, as its candidate.
HD Kumaraswamy, however, has a clear advantage today given the strength of the JDS-Congress-BSP coalition in the House. While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JDS has 36, and BSP 1. The alliance also claims support of the KPJP lawmaker and an independent.
State Congress chief G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, has been made deputy chief minister. On power-sharing formula with the JDS, Mr Parameshwara of the Congress said the coalition was yet to discuss modalities about Mr Kumaraswamy continuing as Chief Minister for a full five year term. "We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said on Thursday.
But today's trust vote is unlikely to be the last challenge that the Congress-JDS alliance faces from the BJP. Mr Yeddyurappa, who quit 55 hours after taking oath as chief minister, has predicted that the alliance wouldn't last more than three months and there are suggestions that the BJP is hoping that lawmakers left out when the Chief Minister forms his cabinet could be open to switching sides.
Congress and JDS leaders, who had made Mr Kumaraswamy's swearing-in a prestige issue by inviting non-BJP leaders from across the country, however, are dismissive of the BJP claims. Mr Parameshwara said he was confident that the government would win the trust vote as "our MLAs are intact".
The 224-member assembly has an effective strength of 221, as election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, and deferred in RR Nagar over allegations of electoral malpractices.
The Karnataka Congress' legal cell, meanwhile, on Thursday complained to the state's anti-corruption bureau against Mr Yeddyurappa and five BJP leaders, accusing them of offering bribes to lawmakers of the Congress-JDS alliance ahead of Mr Yeddyurappa's trust vote last week.