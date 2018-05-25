Kumaraswamy's Floor Test Today, BJP In Race For Speaker's Post: 10 Points

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy to face floor test today (PTI photo)

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Nearly a week after the BJP's BS Yeddyurappa stepped down in face of imminent defeat, HD Kumaraswamy will take the trust vote in the Karnataka assembly today, well before the 15-day deadline that Governor Vajubhai Vala had set for him. Mr Kumaraswamy had taken oath this week at a mega-event that doubled as a show of opposition unity after a bitter power tussle with the BJP. The Congress-Janata Dal Secular alliance, which has 115 seats, is comfortably placed in the 221-member assembly for now, but faces an aggressive BJP that is determined to avenge its defeat despite being the single largest party with 104 seats.