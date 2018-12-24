'Kill Mercilessly': Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Order Caught On Tape

HD Kumarawamy was heard giving that the instruction most likely to a senior police officer.

Highlights Kumaraswamy heard reacting to killing of local JDS leader on phone Says "kill miscreant mercilessly... there would be no issue" Has clarified that it was not an order he issued as Chief Minister

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has landed in controversy after being caught on tape instructing someone - most likely a senior police officer - to "mercilessly" avenge the killing of a local leader of his party, the Janata Dal Secular or JDS.

"He (Prakash) was a good man. I don't know who killed him in this way. Kill the miscreant mercilessly. There would be no issue," he is heard saying in video clips recorded by local journalists.

Later, leaders close to the Chief Minister said that he was shocked to hear about the killing and it was just an emotional outburst.

Mr Kumaraswamy too, had a similar explanation.

Prakash, a local leader of the Janata Dal Secular, was hacked to death in Mandya.

"It was not an order passed by me as the chief minister. It was due to anger. The suspects are wanted in two other murder cases. They were in jail and now they have killed one more person," he said.

The JDS local leader Prakash was hacked to death today around 4.30 pm in Mandya in south Karnataka, reportedly by men on motorcycles who chased his car down, forced it to stop and attacked him with machetes.

They left him slumped inside the SUV, drenched in blood. He was taken to the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences, where he died.