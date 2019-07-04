HD Deve Godwa's Grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy Named JDS' Youth Wing Chief

HD Deve Gowda named assembly lawmaker HK Kumaraswamy as the party's state unit president (File Photo)

JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda Thursday named assembly lawmaker HK Kumaraswamy as the party's state unit president, a month after the incumbent H Vishwanath resigned accepting "moral" responsibility for the outfit's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls.

Former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa was named as JD(S) working president and the party patriarch's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy the youth wing chief.

H Vishwanath resigned from his post on June 4 after the JD(S) and its coalition partner won only one seat each out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in state.

"Former president AH Vishwanath had resigned after my defeat in Lok Sabha election from Tumkur. I have named five-time MLA and former minister HK Kumaraswamy as the state president," Mr Gowda announced at a press conference.

He termed Madhu Bangarappa, who had lost the Lok Sabha election from Shimoga, a committed worker which was why the party decided to appoint him as working president.

Madhu Bangarappa was replaced by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil as the youth wing president.

On the appointment of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Mr Deve Gowda said the party had initially decided to appoint Sharanagouda Kandakur, son of Gurumathkal lawmaker Naganagouda Kandakur, as the JD(S) Youth Wing president but he refused to accept the post and insisted that the chief minister's son be given the responsibility.

The party leaders put a Mysuru Peta (Mysuru turban) on Nikhil and presented him a shawl.

Nikhil, who lost his maiden election from Mandya Lok Sabha seat to an Independent candidate Sumalatha Ambareesh, had acted in a movie ''Jaguar,'' the in-house production of the JD(S) first family.

Commenting on his new responsibility, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said he had always maintained that he should be given any post only if he worked as a dedicated party worker. He underlined that the decision was taken in consultation with senior party leaders.

Hailing his grandfather Deve Gowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said the party existed because of his dedication and resolve to rejuvenate it despite losing from Tumkur.

He said he would follow the footprints of his grandfather.

The new state president HK Kumaraswamy assured that he would work in tandem with Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"We will strengthen the team and build the party," he said.

The JD(S) chief expressed confidence that the appointments would strengthen the party base under their leadership.

Following the dismal performance in the parliamentary elections, a blame-game ensued between the two parties which eventually led to the resignation of party state president Vishwanath who blamed the Congress, particularly former chief minister Siddaramaiah, for the drubbing.

He had said in a press conference that he was hurt that Mr Gowda was made to believe that he would win from Tumkur and was forced to contest from there. He alleged that Mr Gowda was cheated.

Mr Vishwanath questioned Siddaramaiah's ability as the coordination committee chairman of the coalition partners Congress and JD(S), when it failed to bring out a common minimum programme even after a year of the coalition government.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah Thursday tweeted, "H Vishwanath, who resigned as president after not being able to handle his presidency properly for six months, is always trying to hide his weakness by questioning the strengths of others. I have sympathy for him."

The outgoing state president Vishwanath Thursday claimed that the alliance government would complete its term.

However, he appealed to Deve Gowda that the new state president HK Kumaraswamy should be included in the coordination committee.

