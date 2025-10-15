Andhra To Get Google AI Hub. JDS Slams Congress Over Bengaluru's "Loss"

The Janata Dal Secular has accused the Congress of casting a shadow over IT hub Bengaluru, hours after Andhra Pradesh emerged as the chosen site for Google's biggest ever investment in the country. Google plans to build an artificial intelligence hub in Visakhapatnam and invest $15 billion in India over the next five years, the IT behemoth's boss Sundar Pichai informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

The JDS suggested Bengaluru, the country's own Silicon City, was overlooked for the project due to the Congress government's failure to create a business-friendly environment.

"The state lost the Google AI hub to Andhra Pradesh. After the @INCKarnataka government came to power, it has cast a shadow over Bengaluru, the Silicon City. The potholes in Bengaluru and the negligence of IT Minister @PriyankKharge led to the loss of a Rs 1.3 lakh crore investment plan, a major blow to Karnataka," said the JD(S).

If invested in Karnataka, it could have generated 30,000 jobs and an annual revenue of Rs 10,000 crore. But it slipped from Karnataka's hands to another state, it lamented and blamed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who holds the urban development portfolio, and IT minister Priyank Kharge.

"Amidst issues like potholes, garbage, and basic infrastructure problems in the Garden City, this global mega-investment has gone to a neighboring state. Instead of creating a business-friendly environment, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister @DKShivakumar and ineffective IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge are to blame for the loss of the Google AI hub due to their government's negligence," said the JDS.

Google signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government yesterday to set up the AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam. Through this AI hub, Google will bring its industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country, Pichai said.

PM Modi said it will emerge as a "powerful force" in democratizing technology, while Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as the biggest technology milestone for his state and the country as well.

"AI is key to addressing some of our most pressing challenges, from agriculture and manufacturing to healthcare and finance. It will transform critical sectors, bring far-reaching benefits to our people, enhance governance, empower businesses, and improve lives," said Naidu.