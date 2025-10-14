Andhra Google AI Hub: Adani Group To Partner For India's Largest Data Centre

Google will invest USD 15 billion over the next five years in setting up an AI hub in India, which will include the country's largest data centre in partnership with Adani Group.

The AI hub at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will be Google's largest outside the US and will include 1-gigawatt data centre campus, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fiber-optic network, the tech super giant said.

"It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the US," Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said at an event here to sign the formal agreement.

The announcement was made during Bharat AI Shakti, a Google-hosted event in New Delhi which served as a precursor to the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026. The event saw attendance of Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, among others.

"Great to speak with India PM @narendramodi @OfficialINDIAai to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.

"This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a post on X.

Separately, Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate said its joint venture company AdaniConneX, and Google will develop India's largest AI data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.

Google's AI hub in Visakhapatnam is a multi-faceted investment of approximately USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030), comprising gigawatt-scale data centre operations, supported by a robust subsea cable network and clean energy, to drive the most demanding AI workloads in India.

"It will be brought to life in close collaboration with ecosystem partners including AdaniConneX and Airtel," the company said in a statement.

It however did not indicate the investment in the data centre.

The project will see co-investment in new transmission lines, clean energy generation and innovative energy storage systems in Andhra Pradesh, the firm said.

"The Adani Group is proud to partner with Google on this historic project that will define the future of India's digital landscape," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group. "This is more than just an investment in infrastructure. It is an investment in the soul of a rising nation." To unlock India's massive potential in the AI age, "we are investing in the Google AI hub, which will provide the critical foundation to drive growth and enable businesses, researchers, and creators to build and scale with AI," Kurian said.

An analysis commissioned by Google suggests that the AI hub is expected to generate at least USD 15 billion over five years (2026-2030) in American gross domestic product (GDP) because of new economic activity from increased cloud and AI adoption, as well as the American talent and resources involved in developing and operating the AI hub.

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said under the Modi regime, several policy enablers have been part of the governance since 2014.

Appreciating Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu, Sitharaman said he in his earlier stints has shown what he can do to scale up digital infrastructure.

"So, I think, it is just the right place to land in and the right country to be in... it is one of those very interesting phases in the Indian history where policy is pushing ahead much before many of the parties in political arena are even ready to absorb," Sitharaman said.

