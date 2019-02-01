Have Mandate To Continue Reforms, Moving Towards New India By 2022: Finance Minister

Have mandate to continue reforms, moving towards New India by 2022: FM

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government had the decisive mandate to continue structured reforms and it was moving towards realising a "New India by 2022".

Presenting the budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Goyal said, "We are moving towards realising New India by 2022."

"We have got decisive mandate to continue structured reforms. We have reversed policy paralysis," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government''s sixth and final budget before the polls due by May is an interim budget or a ''Vote on Account''.

Mr. Goyal stepped in as interim finance minister after Arun Jaitley had to fly to New York for medical treatment.

Mr. Goyal began the interim budget speech by wishing Union Minister Arun Jaitley speedy recovery and good health.

Earlier, the Cabinet had approved the Interim Budget for 2019-20.