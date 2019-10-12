'Have Asked For Report': Union Minister On Complaint Against Bigg Boss 13

Prakash Javadekar said, "I have asked ministry officials for a report (on Bigg Boss)", ANI reported

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is looking into a complaint raised by a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh against the wildly popular reality TV show Bigg Boss, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Nand Kishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar asking him to immediately stop the telecast of Bigg Boss 13, ANI reported.

Mr Gurjar in the letter alleged the reality show is "spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country", ANI reported.

"I have asked ministry officials for a report on what is being shown (on Big Boss). We will be getting the report this week," Mr Javadekar said on Saturday, ANI reported.

In Bigg Boss, the contestants live in a house that is cut-off from the outside world. They are voted out one by one till a person remains the only contestant to win a grand prize. The past winners include Gauhar Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Roy - all of them actors.

Into its 13th season now, Bigg Boss is aired in India and syndicated by Colors, a flagship brand of Viacom18 Media Private Limited in the entertainment space.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.