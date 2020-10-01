Hathras Updates: Hathras Sealed Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visit

Hathras:
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured and whose dead-of-night cremation by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage. Ahead of their visit, prohibitory orders have been placed in Hathras.
Here are the updates on Hathras case:
Hathras Case: Yogi Adityanath Should Resign Over Hathras Incident, Says Digvijaya Singh
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today over the alleged gang rape and death of the victim in the Hathras incident. Through several tweets, in which he quoted tweets and used several images, to raise the issue of the plight of women in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "anti-Dalit", and demanded Adityanath''s resignation.on by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage.
