Hathras Updates: Hathras Sealed Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visit

The Hathras case has drawn public anger and the UP government of Yogi Adityanath has come under attack from the opposition over recent crimes against women.

Hathras Case: The borders of Hathras was sealed by the authorities.

Hathras:

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured and whose dead-of-night cremation by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage. Ahead of their visit, prohibitory orders have been placed in Hathras.

Here are the updates on Hathras case:

Oct 01, 2020 11:57 (IST)
Hathras Case: Yogi Adityanath Should Resign Over Hathras Incident, Says Digvijaya Singh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today over the alleged gang rape and death of the victim in the Hathras incident. Through several tweets, in which he quoted tweets and used several images, to raise the issue of the plight of women in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "anti-Dalit", and demanded Adityanath''s resignation.on by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage. 
Oct 01, 2020 11:54 (IST)
Congress national spokesperson PL Punia, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary, Congress leader Sushmita Dev will visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh today to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman who died after being gang-raped and tortured and whose dead-of-night cremation by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage. 
Oct 01, 2020 11:33 (IST)
Hathras Case: Mayawati Attacks UP Government
"After Hathras incident, I had hoped that the UP government will take action against people committing such crimes. Women in this state are not safe," Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said.
