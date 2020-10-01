Hathras Updates: Hathras Sealed Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Visit

Hathras Case: Yogi Adityanath Should Resign Over Hathras Incident, Says Digvijaya Singh





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign, said senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today over the alleged gang rape and death of the victim in the Hathras incident. Through several tweets, in which he quoted tweets and used several images, to raise the issue of the plight of women in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was "anti-Dalit", and demanded Adityanath''s resignation.on by the UP police has provoked nationwide outrage.