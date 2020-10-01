In Pics: Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Meet Family Of Gang Rape Victim In UP's Hathras

Rahul Gandhi marched with Congress party workers to Hathras after his convoy was stopped

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained on his way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after he accused the UP police of pushing him to the ground and resorting to lathi-charge. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also accompanying him to meet the family of the woman who was gang raped in Hathras.

The two leaders marched on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after their convoy was stopped on its way.

The crime has provoked nationwide outrage.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh