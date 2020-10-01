In Pics: Rahul Gandhi Detained On Way To Meet Family Of Gang Rape Victim In UP's Hathras

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi marched on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after their convoy was stopped on its way.

Rahul Gandhi marched with Congress party workers to Hathras after his convoy was stopped

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained on his way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras after he accused the UP police of pushing him to the ground and resorting to lathi-charge. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also accompanying him to meet the family of the woman who was gang raped in Hathras.

The two leaders marched on the highway between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh after their convoy was stopped on its way.

The crime has provoked nationwide outrage.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi and Congress party workers clashed with the police on their way to Hathras

The Gandhis sat on the road with hundreds of supporters after the Uttar Pradesh police refused to let them continue.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was pushed and shoved as he tried to resist the police.

