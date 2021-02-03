Hashtag Pushback From Ministers, Akshay Kumar After Rihanna Leads Tweets

Let's support an amicable resolution, Akshay Kumar said (File)

In a massive pushback after pop star Rihanna and other global celebrities tweeted in support of the farmer protests, top ministers and actor Akshay Kumar posted tweets today with the hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether, both used in an official government statement. People must focus on the government's efforts to resolve the farmer crisis instead of "half truths", they said.

"Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences," posted Akshay Kumar.

He shared the government statement that warned, "The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible." The government also said a "very small section of farmers in parts of the country" have some reservations about farm reforms and a proper understanding of the issue was needed before "rushing to comment".

The government's statement was retweeted by several ministers.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," wrote Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, quoting from the statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri also quoted from the statement as he posted: "The reformist legislation relating to agricultural sector were passed by India's parliament after full debate & discussion. The govt has already held 11 rounds of talks with some farmers who expressed their reservations about the laws."

Union Minister VK Singh also tweeted, adding an extra hashtag, #GenerallySaying.

"Times are changing. Influencers on the digital media platforms have immense power when they talk to their followers. One must be mindful of that power and the responsibility that comes with it," wrote the Minister of State for Road Transport.

Union Minister of Home, G Krishnan Reddy, said: "We will not be cowed down by an international gang of anarchy lovers. We saw how they unleashed violence and desecrated our national flag on Republic Day. Let's unite now and defeat these forces."

Besides Akshay Kumar, other celebs who tweeted in solidarity with the government were filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Ajay Devgn and Suneil Shetty.

"Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour without any infighting," tweeted Ajay Devgn.

Karan Johar said: "We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone - our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether"

Suneil Shetty wrote: "We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth."

Last evening, international pop star Rihanna caused a huge stir with a short tweet: "Why aren't we talking about this?!"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and many US and UK lawmakers have also put out posts in support of the farmers.