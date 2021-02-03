"Stand In Solidarity": Activist Greta Thunberg Extends Support To Farmers

The teen activist's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

New Delhi:

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to the farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the controversial agricultural laws.

"We stand in solidarity with #farmersprotest in India", Ms Thunberg tweeted late on Tuesday night.

"Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," tweeted the 'Don't Stop The Music' singer. Within hours of her tweet, the singer gained another 1 lakh followers in the 100 million-plus Twitter fan-following.

The tweet sent the singer trending on Twitter with thousands of responses including one from actor Kangana Ranaut, an ardent supporter of the ruling BJP who has made no bones about her strong dislike for the farmers' protest that has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The internet services in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri - epicentres of the farmers' months-long protest against the centre's agriculture laws - were suspended on Saturday and the shutdown has been extended twice to be in force till at least 5 pm Wednesday.

Lakhs of farmers across India have on protest since September demanding the centre repeal laws they say will leave them at the mercy of large corporate firms.